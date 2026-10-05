RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed 27 agreements involving more than SR2.57 billion ($687 million) in poultry-sector investments as the Kingdom seeks to expand domestic production and strengthen supply chains. The deals were signed during the opening of the 5th Middle East Poultry Expo on Oct. 4 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, the Saudi Press Agency reported. More than 400 companies and exhibitors from 45 countries are participating in the three-day exhibition, which comes following a rapid expansion in Saudi Arabia’s poultry sector. Production is expected to exceed 1.5 million tonnes in 2026, with self-sufficiency rising above 76 percent, according to the the government. The latest deals were signed in the presence of Environment, Water and Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, who reviewed technologies and solutions covering poultry farming and production, feed manufacturing, animal health, processing and packaging. “These agreements aim to develop the poultry sector, enhance production efficiency, strengthen supply chains, and expand investment partnerships, thereby supporting food security in the Kingdom,” the SPA report stated. The ministry said its participation aims to “develop the poultry sector, empower producers and investors, and encourage the adoption of modern technologies and sustainable practices,” while highlighting services and programs supporting industry growth. During a tour of the exhibition, Al-Fadley reviewed technologies and solutions covering poultry farming and production, feed manufacturing, animal health, processing and packaging. The exhibition also features the first Poultry Industry Excellence Award, recognizing achievements in areas including biosecurity, production and manufacturing, social responsibility and international partnerships. Investment and financing Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund is also showcasing financing programs and credit facilities at the exhibition for poultry producers, investors and cooperatives. The fund said it provides financing for poultry projects, supply chains and related services, as well as consultations to help investors assess funding needs and project risks. It had provided more than 1,575 loans worth SR10.4 billion to poultry projects by the end of the first quarter of 2025, including SR5.24 billion for broiler projects and SR1.98 billion for egg-laying operations, according to the ministry. The latest agreements add to investment in the sector, including a project in Buraidah announced in August involving a site of more than 5 million sq. meters for specialized poultry production.