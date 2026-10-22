RIYADH: The Qatari Businessmen Association discussed expanding mutual investment and industrial partnerships with French Foreign Trade Minister Nicolas Forissier, seeking joint projects that support economic diversification. The meeting, hosted by the association, was attended by its chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani as well as other board members, Qatar Financial Centre CEO Mansoor Rashid Al Khater, and a delegation of major French companies. The discussions come as Qatar seeks to deepen foreign investment and develop a more diversified, knowledge-based economy under its National Vision 2030 program. While bilateral trade with France has expanded, the latest talks point to a broader ambition to move beyond traditional trade and distribution toward industrial partnerships, technology transfer and projects that create greater value within Qatar. France-Qatar goods trade rose 36.2 percent in 2025 to €1.67 billion ($1.87 billion), still below the 2023 level of €2.8 billion, according to the French Treasury. France’s trade surplus tripled to €1.41 billion, the second-largest in the Middle East, as exports more than doubled on aircraft deliveries. “Combining the investment capabilities of Qatari companies with French industrial and technological expertise offers broad opportunities for value-added projects for both economies,” Qatar News Agency reported Sheikh Faisal as saying. Turning deals into projects Forissier stressed the need to turn agreements into tangible projects and to support small and medium-sized firms. He said about €3 billion has been allocated to startups in France and called for a joint business council. Localizing industry Board member Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khalid Al Thani urged a shift from agencies, imports and distribution to industrial partnerships, including technology localization. He said Qatar’s infrastructure and investment climate position it as a regional hub for advanced industries, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Talks covered energy, industry, and water management, as well as engineering, technology and finance. Goods trade reached about €1.67 billion in 2025, and some 665 French companies operate in Qatar. Gateway to the Gulf Xavier Robert, CEO of Societe Generale Qatar and head of the French Chamber of Commerce in Qatar, described Qatar as a strategic gateway for French firms expanding into Gulf Cooperation Council markets. Board member Saud Al Mana called for direct communication channels with French companies. US talks Separately, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed met Mark Mitchell, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the Middle East and Africa, who is visiting Qatar. They discussed boosting trade, investment and business partnerships, according to QNA.