Oman's real estate transactions totaled over 2.33 billion rials ($6.1 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, a slight decline of 0.7% from the previous year.

The value of property sales rose by 15.9% to 1.08 billion rials, despite a 0.2% decrease in the number of sale contracts.

JEDDAH: Oman’s real estate transactions reached over 2.33 billion Omani rials ($6.1 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, down 0.7 percent from a year earlier, according to official data. The decline came as higher property sales values were offset by a fall in mortgage transaction values, according to a report by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, or NCSI, published by Oman News Agency, or ONA. Sales rise, mortgage values fall The value of property sale contracts rose 15.9 percent to 1.08 billion rials, compared with 928.6 million rials in the same period of 2025. The number of sale contracts edged down 0.2 percent to 50,069, from 50,175 a year earlier. The traded value of mortgage contracts declined by 11.7 percent to 1.25 billion rials, although the number of contracts increased to 20,059 from 16,432 in the corresponding period of 2025, a rise of 22.1 percent, ONA reported. “The traded value of property swap contracts increased by 7.9 percent to 8.8 million rials, across 477 contracts, compared with 8.2 million rials and 884 contracts during the same period in 2025,” the news agency reported. Ownership deeds decline The data also showed that the number of property ownership deeds issued fell by 15.5 percent to 148,319 by the end of September, compared with 175,436 during the same period in 2025. The number of property ownership deeds issued to citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries also declined by 12.3 percent to 824 by the end of September, compared with 940 during the same period in 2025. In July, Oman stepped up efforts to attract investment into its property market through the launch of a real estate development fund targeting at least 96 million rials. The fund, established through a partnership between Oman National Investments Development Co., or TANMIA, and FIM Partners Muscat, aims to finance economically viable projects across the sultanate using instruments including preferred equity. Property prices accelerate in Q2 Oman’s real estate price growth accelerated in the second quarter of 2026, with the overall price index rising 22.7 percent year on year, compared with 15.9 percent in the first quarter, according to NCSI data. Residential property prices increased by 24.6 percent in the second quarter, up from 17.6 percent in the first quarter, while commercial property prices rose 12.4 percent, compared with 10.5 percent in the previous quarter. Residential land prices also recorded stronger growth, increasing by 28 percent in the second quarter, compared with 21 percent in the first quarter.