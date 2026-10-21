Total cargo handling at Jordan's Aqaba ports increased by 14.3% to 20.51 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2026.

Imports surged by 35.3% to over 12.4 million tonnes, reflecting strong maritime and commercial activity in the region.

JEDDAH: Total cargo handling through Jordan’s Aqaba ports rose 14.3 percent to 20.51 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, according to newly release figures. Jordan Shipping Association also revealed that imports climbed 35.3 percent to more than 12.4 million tonnes over the period. The growth comes as disruptions to major regional shipping routes, caused by the conflict involving Iran and heightened security risks around the Strait of Hormuz, prompt traders to seek alternative gateways. Aqaba’s location on the Red Sea positions it as an important transit hub for cargo moving between Jordan, Iraq and wider regional markets. Vehicle trade also recorded strong growth. Imports through Aqaba’s roll-on/roll-off terminals climbed 114.9 percent to 142,955 vehicles in the first nine months, compared with 66,513 in the same period of 2025. Exports surged more than 1,200 percent to 18,568 vehicles from 1,380. “The statistical indicators reflect continued maritime and commercial activity through Aqaba and reinforce its position as an important logistics and trade gateway for Jordan and the countries of the region,” the statement quoted the JSA’s Secretary-General, Mohammad Dalabih, as saying. Regional ports report varied activity Oman’s seaports handled around 146 million tonnes of cargo in the first eight months of 2026, up 62.3 percent year on year, while container throughput rose 20.5 percent to more than 4 million twenty-foot equivalent units. In Saudi Arabia, ports overseen by the Kingdom’s ports authority, known as Mawani, handled 608,700 TEUs in August, down 19.2 percent from a year earlier, while cargo volumes fell 34.4 percent to 15.2 million tonnes. Qatar’s ports handled 648,164 TEUs of container traffic in the first nine months of 2026, alongside 442,103 tonnes of general cargo and 506,321 tonnes of bulk cargo. Container traffic to Iraq surges At Aqaba Container Terminal, total throughput rose 6.6 percent to 786,948 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, from 738,349 a year earlier, Reuters reported, citing the JSA’s statement. Transshipment container traffic increased 151.8 percent to 115,762 TEUs, while containers bound for Iraq rose to 56,286 from 4,935 in the same period last year, an increase of more than 1,000 percent. The association said the Iraqi market had emerged as “one of the main drivers of this growth,” highlighting Aqaba’s role in regional transit trade. Dalabih said growth in cargo, container, and vehicle traffic, particularly transshipment traffic bound for Iraq and Gulf Arab states, reflected Aqaba’s logistical and commercial capabilities. He underscored the need to develop transport infrastructure and supporting services, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen integration between ports and border crossings to keep pace with rising trade and transit traffic.