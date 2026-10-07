Jordan launched three industrial strategies targeting engineering, food, chemical industries, and cosmetics to enhance productivity, exports, and investment through 2029.

The strategies were developed by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply in collaboration with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, outlining priorities, projects, and measurable targets.

RIYADH: Jordan launched three industrial strategies covering engineering, food and chemical industries and cosmetics, seeking to boost productivity, exports and investment. The strategies, prepared by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, set priorities, projects and measurable targets for the three sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The initiative comes a few days after the Jordan Chamber of Industry launched an online platform to track challenges facing industrial companies. The initiative aims to provide a “direct and sustainable” channel for Jordan’s industrial enterprises to share their current obstacles. Petra reported that the specific industrial sector strategies “focus on improving productivity and competitiveness, promoting innovation and research and development, attracting higher value-added investment, developing workforce skills, expanding exports, and improving access for Jordanian products to regional and international markets.” The strategies were prepared with support from the Economic Reform Program, which provided local expertise and helped coordinate consultations with industry representatives and other stakeholders. Strategy outlook The engineering strategy seeks to expand higher-value manufacturing and employment while encouraging investment and fixed-capital formation, particularly in metal products and electrical equipment. The food industries strategy focuses on manufacturing efficiency, productivity and value added, alongside product development and market access. It also includes measures related to food security and the sector’s long-term sustainability. For chemical industries and cosmetics, the strategy focuses on increasing production of specialized and higher-value products, expanding exports and supporting innovation and development. The strategies also address factories’ readiness to meet environmental and sustainability requirements in global markets, including requirements linked to the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM. Each strategy includes an implementation plan, key performance indicators and governance, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track projects and assess their economic impact. The ministry said implementation would require continued coordination between the public and private sectors and other stakeholders. Growth outlook Earlier this month, the World Bank maintained its forecasts for Jordan’s economic growth at 2.7 percent in 2026 and 2.9 percent in 2027, according to its latest regional economic update. The bank expects real GDP per capita growth to rise from 1.8 percent in 2025 to 2 percent in 2026 and 2.1 percent in 2027. Inflation is forecast at 2.5 percent this year, easing to 2.3 percent in 2027, compared with 1.8 percent in 2025. The World Bank said the projected pickup in 2027 would be supported by improving regional conditions, including trade and transit, according to the latest update.