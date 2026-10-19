New date to follow soon; existing registrations and partnerships remain valid

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute has informed participants that the tenth edition of its annual conference, originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh from Oct. 26 to 29, has been postponed to 2027. A new date will be announced “soon.” In a message to participants reviewed by Asharq Bloomberg, the institute said the decision to postpone the “FII10” conference, themed “The Power of Legacy,” was made “to ensure that this milestone 10th edition delivers the full scale, quality, and impact expected by our partners, members, speakers, and participants.” The institute confirmed that all existing registrations and partnerships for the conference will remain valid and said its teams will be in direct contact with participants. No specific date in 2027 has yet been set for the event. The 10th edition had been scheduled to take place in Riyadh over four days in late October. The edition holds particular significance for the initiative, marking nearly a decade since the conference was launched in 2017. Over the years, it has evolved into an international platform bringing together capital providers, policymakers and corporate leaders. According to the FII Institute, the platform has facilitated and highlighted investments and initiatives worth more than $250 billion, while its network now includes more than 45 strategic partners worldwide. The previously announced agenda for the tenth edition centered on four key pillars — Capital, Technology, Societies and Leadership — with discussions focused on how current decisions and investments can be transformed into long-term economic impact. The decision to postpone the conference comes as the region faces heightened security risks and disruptions to travel. In recent days, reports had suggested that arrangements for the conference, including the participation of some international executives, were being re-evaluated in light of regional developments. However, the message sent by the organization to participants did not link the postponement to these developments. Instead, it said the move was intended to ensure that the tenth edition of the conference meets the expected standards of scale, quality and impact. In the concluding part of its message, the organization said it looked forward to welcoming the initiative’s community to Riyadh in 2027 for an edition it described as one that would be “truly memorable.” New dates for the conference are expected to be announced soon.