The summit included leaders from neighboring EU countries

The goal is to strengthen economic ties between Ukraine and these European nations

GUTA, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday opened the first Carpathian Summit in western Ukraine, bringing together leaders and officials from neighbouring EU countries with which Kyiv seeks to deepen economic ties. The gathering “brings together all the countries of our Carpathian region, our neighbours, and all Europeans in this part of the continent who respect the independence of nations,” Zelensky said. Representatives of Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, and the European Union attended, according to the Ukrainian leader. “The Carpathian macro-region has become one of the most reliable foundations of our defense. This is about strength that exists and will continue to exist,” Zelensky added. He said the summit would bring together political leaders, as well as business representatives to discuss economic cooperation, security and logistics, as Russia targets Ukraine’s transport routes. Now in the fifth year of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine is seeking to secure continued financial and military backing to sustain its war effort. “Difficult weeks and months lie ahead for all of us, not just Ukraine. And it’s worth showing solidarity at a time like this,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told journalists ahead of the summit. With around two-thirds of state spending devoted to defence, Kyiv said it would require an additional $53 billion in foreign aid next year, including support from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Ukraine is also seeking additional missile defence systems to counter the rising Russian ballistic attacks, while developing interceptors to counter Russia’s jet-powered drones.