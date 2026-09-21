Trump calls mainstream media outlets ‘FAKE NEWS’ and a ‘Cancer.’

He claims these outlets threaten US national security.

Washington, United States: President Donald Trump on Monday attacked mainstream media outlets sometimes critical of his administration as “FAKE NEWS” and a “Cancer” that threatens the United States. “It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!” the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform, the same day that CNN and two other outlets filed a lawsuit after being banned from the White House.