KANO, Nigeria: A popular Nigerian social media influencer known for outspoken political views was killed at his home in the northern city of Kano, his family and a rights group said Wednesday. Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu was found dead with his throat slit in his home late on Tuesday by friends and neighbors who scaled the fence after he failed to answer the door since Monday. His death came as the election campaign season in Africa’s most populous nation swings into gear ahead of the January 16 presidential vote. The 57-year-old father of six, popularly known as Dan Shagamu, was found “slaughtered with severe deep cuts to his head”, Aisha Sharu Lawan, his elder sister, told reporters in her home. “It was a grisly sight. His two mobile phones were missing,” Lawan, 67, said. Dan Shagamu, with a combined following of hundreds of thousands on Facebook and TikTok, was known for his aggressive videos in the Hausa language critical of government on local political and social issues. It was not clear whether his death was linked to his political views, but Lawan said they suspected foul play. “His friend said he had a disagreement with some people who threatened to kill him,” Lawan said, calling for investigation and prosecution of the killers. Dan Shagamu was reporter for a state-funded local radio station before he resigned and became active on social media, building a huge fan base. Amnesty International condemned his killing saying in a statement that he was “brutally slaughtered after being overpowered by his killers.” Dan Shagamu’s killing came after election campaigning commenced last month. Nigerian elections are usually tainted with violence, with politicians recruiting thugs to intimidate opponents and silence dissenting political views. The paid thugs cause chaos during rallies and at election booths to help their candidates have an edge over opponents. “As the elections approach, we continue to receive disturbing reports of politically related threats to life and intimidation,” Amnesty said.