DUBAI: Saudi Arabia national team player Mohammed Mahzari has assured fans that the players are aware of their high expectations for the upcoming 2026 Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah, and that they are focused on winning the title. The 27th edition of the tournament is the first to be held in Saudi Arabia and the Green Falcons will kick off their campaign against Kuwait on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. “As players, we feel the fans’ desire to win the title, and we will work diligently during the camp to give our best,” Mahzari told the media on Sunday after the squad’s evening training session. He added that the team’s focus would not be affected by any changes to the competition schedule. “Whether the league is postponed for a week or not, our goal is clear: to win the title.” Mahzari said the players are ready despite the intensity of domestic and continental club commitments. “Our physical condition is excellent, and we are very well prepared for the tournament. The pressure from league matches and Asian Champions League games will not affect us,” he said.

Originally published by Arab News