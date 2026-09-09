ROME: Roma said Wednesday they will play this week’s Champions League match against Fenerbahce in jerseys supporting the relief effort in Nepal, after being banned from displaying their usual sponsor in Turkiye. A flash flood on August 26 caused by a glacier and rockslide, which began on the China-Nepal border, has left at least 1,410 people dead and 5,651 missing. “The visitors will take to the pitch with the World Food Programme (WFP) logo on the front of their shirts,” the Italian club said ahead of Thursday’s game in Istanbul. Roma’s usual shirt sponsor is a sports betting company which is banned from advertising under Turkish law. The one-off jersey bearing the logo of the WFP, a Rome-based agency of the United Nations, will also feature the message “Together for Nepal”. “The shirts worn by Gian Piero Gasperini’s players during the match will be auctioned, with all funds raised going toward supporting the people of Nepal through the WFP’s relief efforts,” Roma added.

Originally published by Arab News