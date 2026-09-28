LONDON: The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah is starting to take shape with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in particular staking a claim for the title. With just one round of games left in the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup, here are five things we have learned so far. 1: Firas Al-Buraikan steps up for the Green Falcons There is no doubt that there has been an issue for Saudi Arabia over the years in finding the back of the net — just look at what happened in qualification for the 2026 World Cup and then the tournament itself. Little seemed to have changed in the opening game 1-0 win against Kuwait, which came courtesy of a second-half own goal, but in the following 3-0 victory over Oman, Firas Al-Buraikan caught fire. Oman were not that far away from qualifying for the World Cup, but in the first 34 minutes in Jeddah, the Men from Muscat could not live with the Al-Ahli star. Two goals from the striker playing in his preferred position showed what he can do. The first was a majestic looping header. The second was even better. A quick one-two on the edge of the area was followed by a thunderous shot into the roof of the net. Saudi Arabia are through into the last four with a game to spare and with Al-Buraikan in this kind of form, they may take some stopping. 2: UAE impress under new coach Dalic The UAE came so close to a place in the World Cup, losing to Iraq in the final Asian playoffs, but there may be some consolation coming their way in the coming days. So far, the Whites have been the standout team, even if there is some way to go. Former Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic was appointed in August but already seems to be having an impact. The first was a 4-0 win over Yemen, the outsiders of the eight teams, but then came a more impressive victory, a 3-0 result over defending champions Bahrain. More fluid and confident in possession, Dalic likes his players to take responsibility on the pitch and make things happen. So far, it seems to be working. 3: Chaotic Iraq looking good for last four There is little doubt as to the game of the tournament so far, and that was Iraq’s 3-2 win over Kuwait in the second round of matches. The result meant that Kuwait are out with two losses from two, but they won’t be soon forgotten. Zidane Iqbal put Iraq ahead early in the second half, and the Lions of Mesopotamia looked set to build on their opening draw with Oman. But then Kuwait equalized with 15 minutes remaining. Iraq restored their lead soon after but that too was canceled out in the 90th minute. Then, in the ninth minute of added time, Nabeel gave Iraq a famous, if chaotic, win. Now, the newly announced host of the 2028 tournament need just a draw against the already through Saudi Arabia to join the hosts in the semifinals. 4: Qatar ride their luck a little The Asian champions are one of three to be already through with a game still to play, though coach Julen Lopetegui must know there will need to be an improvement. A 2-0 win over Bahrain was a solid start, even if the defending champions made an official complaint to claim that Assim Madibo should not have played after his red card at the World Cup and subsequent ban. The protest was dismissed. Then came a 1-0 win over Yemen when Qatar, fielding a strong line-up, looked sluggish and short of ideas and there was some luck. The defeated team were unlucky not to get a penalty, and it could have ended differently. Still, Lopetegui will know that not playing particularly well and winning can be a good combination. There is still time to improve. 5: No surprise winner this year Bahrain and Oman have won the tournament three times between them in recent years, but this time, it looks as if one of the established powers are going to be lifting the trophy up into the Jeddah sky on Oct. 6. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar and already through and they should be joined by Iraq. Of that quartet, Iraq are the only ones to have won this tournament since 2014. It has been some time since Qatar or the UAE has been successful, and the last time Saudi Arabian fans celebrated was way back in 2004. A new generation of fans could be celebrating a welcome and overdue win.

Originally published by Arab News