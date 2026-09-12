During the summer at a movie night with my 6-year-old nephew and 5-year-old niece we watched “The Magician’s Elephant” on Netflix. The animated fantasy follows Peter, an orphan, who lives with an old retired sergeant in the small sleepy town of Baltese in the aftermath of a war. While running errands one day the boy meets a fortune teller at the market who allows him to ask just one question. Peter longs to find his sister, Adele, from whom he was separated during the war and he asks about her whereabouts. The fortune teller tells him to find an elephant that will lead him to his sister. The bizarre answer perplexes Peter but he sets out to find an elephant. But all he gets are bewildered looks from the people he speaks to. One day at a magic show a magician’s powerful spell goes wrong. Instead of producing a bouquet of lilies, a magical elephant falls from the sky on to the stage, creating a frenzy in the crowd and across the town. The elephant is swiftly captured by the town’s king and his countess, who consider it a threat. The king’s courtiers advise him to get rid of it. Peter asks if he can take the elephant but the countess refuses him. The king then challenges Peter to complete three impossible tasks, after which he can have the elephant that will take him to his sister. With the support of well-wishers and by using his wits, Peter fulfills two tasks on his own and a third with a little help from the fortune teller and the elephant. What he does and how he does is to be experienced in real time. An interesting watch, the movie held the children’s attention in the beginning, waned in the middle before picking up again at toward the end. It vividly portrays the boy’s determination, strength and never-give-up attitude. For a children’s movie, “The Magician’s Elephant” not only balances humor, camaraderie and adventure but also delivers meaningful messages in a simple way. It highlights the importance of believing in oneself, hope, perseverance and courage. It is a good, one-time watch.