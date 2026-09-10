RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology has warned of moderate to heavy rain that could trigger flash floods and hail in parts of the Kingdom’s western and southwestern regions, with gusty winds also expected in several areas. The forecast, carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday, covers parts of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and Makkah regions. Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of Najran and Madinah, while dust-stirring winds are forecast in those areas and parts of Riyadh region. The NCM said the Red Sea will experience northwesterly to westerly winds of 10-30 kph, with waves ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters and relatively calm sea conditions. In the Arabian Gulf, southwesterly to northwesterly winds of 10-26 kph are expected, with waves of 0.5 to 1 meter and calm seas. Civil Defense urges caution The warning comes as thunderstorms are forecast across parts of the Kingdom through Monday, according to an advisory issued Tuesday by the General Directorate of Civil Defense and based on NCM information. Civil Defense urged residents to remain in safe places, stay away from valleys and areas where floodwaters collect, and avoid swimming in floodwaters. It also called on the public to follow official instructions and weather alerts issued through media and social media platforms. In Makkah region, moderate to heavy rain capable of causing flooding and hail was forecast in Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al-Ardiyat, accompanied by downdrafts that could raise dust and sand. Light to moderate rainfall was expected in Makkah, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahrah, Al-Lith and Al-Qunfudhah. Jazan, Asir and Al-Baha were also forecast to receive moderate to heavy rain that could cause flooding and hail, along with dust- and sand-raising downdrafts. Light to moderate rainfall was expected in Madinah and Najran. The latest warnings come against a backdrop of a wetter-than-average autumn forecast by the NCM, with October expected to be the peak of the rainy season. The center’s September-November climate outlook, carried by SPA last month, projected above-average rainfall across much of the Kingdom during autumn. October was forecast to be the wettest month, with rainfall ranging from heavy to very heavy and potentially reaching torrential levels in some areas. Above-average rainfall is expected in October across most regions, including Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, Hail, Qassim and the Northern Borders, as well as parts of Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Najran. The wetter pattern is expected to continue into November in Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Al-Jouf, Hail, Qassim, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, along with parts of Madinah, Tabuk and the Northern Borders. The NCM said the probability of above-average rainfall in those areas ranges from 40 percent to 70 percent, with rainfall amounts potentially reaching heavy to very heavy levels. The outlook is intended to support early preparedness and help authorities respond to anticipated weather and climate conditions. The center has also cautioned that localized or unusual rainfall events may not be fully captured by long-range climate models and are better monitored through short-term forecasts and alerts.