Amid rapid growth in the health sector and its increasing appeal to investors, the eighth edition of the Global Health Exhibition in 2025 reflected an expanding investor base and advances in scientific research, innovation, and health services.

The four-day event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, with the theme “Invest in Health,” as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract investment and partnerships, develop the sector, and improve service quality, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The value of agreements signed last year exceeded SAR133 billion, while agreements between private sector entities grew sixfold compared with previous editions. The event featured 2,200 brands, hosted 600 speakers from among the world’s leading health figures, and attracted more than 130,000 visitors. International attendance increased by 54% compared with previous editions.

The ninth edition is preparing to welcome investors, innovators, researchers, decision-makers, and health leaders from around the world at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham from October 26 to 29.

The event will offer opportunities to explore investment prospects, form partnerships, exchange expertise, and learn about the latest health innovations, technologies, and solutions, with a program featuring sessions, activities, and specialized experiences.