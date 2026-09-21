The auction focuses solely on juvenile migratory peregrine falcons (Shaheen Bahri) to support sustainability and preserve their breeds, excluding adults and saker falcons

RIYADH: The National Center for Falcons’ auction of locally trapped falcons will run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, coinciding with Saudi Arabia’s annual falcon trapping season. The auction is dedicated to juvenile migratory peregrine falcons (Shaheen Bahri) trapped within the Kingdom. It excludes adult peregrine falcons (Qarnas) and saker falcons (Hur), in line with the center’s efforts to support their sustainability and preserve their breeds. The event brings together falcon trappers and falconers from across the Kingdom, with sales organized within a framework that safeguards participants’ rights and ensures transparency. It supports falconers while contributing to the preservation, development and transmission of falconry heritage to future generations. Held at the center’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the auction will be broadcast on television channels and social media platforms, allowing falconers and enthusiasts to follow the bidding. Meanwhile, the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition will be held from Oct. 1 to 10 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, with local and international participation in falconry, hunting, travel and related products and services. The exhibition brings together companies, brands and specialists to engage falconers, hunting enthusiasts and travelers, creating opportunities to market products and services and build business relationships. The exhibition recorded sales exceeding SR91 million ($24 million) in 2025, reflecting its growing economic impact. Building on that success, the 2026 edition will expand its reach by diversifying participation areas and introducing new activities and experiences to attract exhibitors and investors and expand public- and private-sector partnerships. The exhibition covers a range of commercial sectors, including falconry and accessories, hunting and travel vehicle equipment, weapons and ammunition, and fishing and hiking supplies. This expands the range of products and services available and enables companies to reach diverse visitor segments.