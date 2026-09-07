NAJRAN: The Najran region is witnessing increased agricultural activity aimed at enhancing food security and providing healthy products free of chemical contaminants. The efforts reflect the shift toward sustainable food systems and support for environmentally friendly agricultural practices. The region is positioning itself as a key player in organic production in the Kingdom. It currently has five certified organic farms producing a variety of high-quality fresh vegetables and leafy greens. Another farm is undergoing technical and regulatory procedures to obtain full organic certification. Murih Al-Shahrani, the director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Najran, said organic farms were subject to the laws of organic farming and the implementation of regulations to ensure the credibility of the organic label and the protection of consumers from misleading practices. In cooperation with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, inputs and products are inspected and analyzed, while strict standards are applied to labels and identification tags, he added. Al-Shahrani said farms followed a regulatory process overseen by licensed certification bodies to convert traditional agricultural holdings to organic production. The certification bodies conduct inspections and collect samples for laboratory testing at all stages, from production and distribution to the point of sale. Farms are then granted organic certification valid for one year, subject to continuous monitoring and renewal. The law strictly prohibits using any logo or statement indicating that a product is “organic” without official certification.