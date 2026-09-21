Investment opportunities exist in value-added industries including advanced manufacturing and food processing, boosting economic diversification

MADINAH: The Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Chamber, in its economic bulletin, highlighted AlUla governorate’s agricultural potential and investment opportunities to transform abundant crops into value-added industries and products, supporting economic diversification and leveraging its distinctive agricultural resources. The bulletin showed that AlUla has 405,000 citrus trees, producing about 14,000 tonnes annually, and 78,000 Arabian moringa and bougainvillea trees, producing up to 194 tonnes. It also has 216,000 summer fruit trees producing about 4,900 tonnes annually, as well as 3,000 beehives producing about 12 tonnes of honey. The diversity creates investment opportunities in advanced manufacturing and food industries, as well as cooling, storage and agricultural logistics facilities. These opportunities can improve crop utilization and increase economic value through processing, packaging, preservation and marketing. Other opportunities include agritourism and tasting tourism through rural lodges, crop-picking tours and honey-beekeeping trails, as well as exports, brand development, international marketing and investment in trusted quality labels. These opportunities reflect the Madinah region’s economic potential and its ability to leverage agricultural production across industrial, tourism and logistics activities, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to enhance sustainability and develop promising economic sectors.