ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched an “internal disciplinary inquiry” against some players, a PCB official said on Monday, following media reports of disciplinary breaches.

Pakistani media earlier reported that the PCB was mulling action against opener Imam-ul-Haq and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan after their release from the national squad during the England tour.

PCB Media Director Amir Mir said the board was handling the matter under its standard procedures and regulations.

“The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration,” he said on X.

“At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible.”

Pakistan suffered an innings and 103-run loss in the series opener at Headingley before going down by 194 runs at Lord’s on Sunday as England took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match campaign.

The PCB responded to those defeats in dramatic fashion, taking the extraordinary step of sending seven players home, calling up another seven and replacing sacked Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mike Hesson, already Pakistan’s white-ball boss.

The third Test is due to start on Sept. 9 at Edgbaston.

“The PCB will not comment further at this time,” Mir said, urging all stakeholders and the public to rely on the board’s official communications.