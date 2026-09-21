ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Manesha Ali on Sunday defeated Angola’s Leonela Isabel Blaiye to win gold at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Cup, the IMMAF said.

With 15 seconds remaining in the second round, Ali, who hails from Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, secured a standing guillotine in response to a late attack by Blaiye.

The IMMAF World Cup is an international amateur mixed martial arts competition, which featured 15 top-ranked teams from around the world.

“Manisha Ali claims gold thanks to a round two guillotine!” the IMMAF wrote on X.

Ali’s victory comes as woman fighters continue to gain visibility in Pakistan.

Brave Gym, where Ali trains in Lahore, described the Pakistani fighter as a “role model” for young girls across the country.

“She took on one of the toughest sports in the world and, in less than a year of training at BRAVE Gym, became a IMMAF gold medalist,” it said on Instagram.

“A role model for young girls across Pakistan and a proud reflection of what the right environment, belief and mentorship can build.”