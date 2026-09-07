- Deadline for submission of price offers is Sept. 28
- Pakistan imported large volumes of sugar last year
HAMBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan's state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a tender to sell and export 107,739 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Monday.
* The deadline for submission of price offers is September 28.
* The sale is being made of previously imported sugar stocks to ease a domestic surplus, traders said.
* Pakistan imported large volumes of sugar last year.