HAMBURG, Sept ‌7 (Reuters) - Pakistan's state agency ​the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a tender to sell ‌and export ‌107,739 ​metric ‌tons ⁠of ​white refined ⁠sugar, European traders said on Monday.

* The deadline ⁠for submission ‌of ‌price ​offers ‌is September 28.

* ‌The sale is being made of previously ‌imported sugar stocks to ease ⁠a domestic ⁠surplus, traders said.

* Pakistan imported large volumes of sugar last year.