BIRMINGHAM: England overcame a major wobble to beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third Test at Edgbaston on Saturday, sealing a 3-0 series sweep.

The home team, chasing just 130 to win, were in deep trouble when openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay were dismissed in the first over, bowled by Mohammad Abbas.

England’s Emilio Gay walks off after being dismissed on day four of the third Test match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, on September 12, 2026. (AFP)

Joe Root, England’s record runscorer, edged his first ball, bowled by Razaullah, through the slips for four in a nervy start but settled and scored quickly to take the sting out of the situation.

The skipper was given a huge reprieve when he chopped onto the stumps off Mohammad Ali, only for the umpire to signal a no ball, leaving the bowler distraught.

Root, with Jordan Cox at the other end, had another let-off when he edged an Abbas delivery between first and second slip, with neither fielder moving.

England’s Joe Root appears to be bowled out, but the decision was ruled a no ball, on day four of the third Test match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, on September 12, 2026. (AFP)

But he reached his half-century off 57 balls with a cut for four and Cox matched him shortly afterwards.

England reached their target in the 25th over, with Root unbeaten on 62 and Cox 59 not out.

Root’s men had appeared set for a quickfire win inside three days on Friday before debutant fast bowler Razaullah launched an audacious assault with the bat, clubbing nine sixes as he raced to 81 off 63 balls.

The 21-year-old number nine, who also took four wickets in England’s first innings, put on 121 for the ninth wicket with fellow paceman Abbas (42) as England floundered.

Pakistan’s Razaullah (left) bowls on day four of the third Test match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, on September 12, 2026. (AFP)

Razaullah’s heroics have changed the mood music but they came too little, too late for Pakistan, who have endured a miserable series, losing the first Test by an innings and 103 runs and the second by 194 runs.

The tourists sent seven players home after their crushing defeat in the second Test at Lord’s and brought in seven replacements, with Razaullah among them.

They also sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant Umar Gul as their tour plunged into chaos.

Pakistan made four changes to their side for the third Test and they put up a fight despite being dismissed for a paltry 133 in their first innings.

Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson (center) speaks at the conclusion of day four in the third Test match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 12, 2026. (AFP)

The 3-0 whitewash is a huge tonic for England, who were in turmoil just weeks ago following a series loss to New Zealand and the exits of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

But tougher challenges lie ahead, starting with a Test series in South Africa in December and January, while a home Ashes looms next year.