Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call today (Sunday) with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual concern. The two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and Turkey in international forums, and agreed to maintain close communication and consultation on shared issues. Ishaq Dar thanked his Turkish counterpart for Istanbul's hosting of the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the Makkah Agreement for Mutual Defense between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. The two ministers also followed up on the understandings reached during the meeting and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination within the framework of the Makkah Agreement for Mutual Defense.