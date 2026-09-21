DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has postponed its upcoming edition to the fourth quarter of 2027, the Red Sea Film Foundation announced. The festival, which takes place in Jeddah, said the decision followed a comprehensive review of the timing of its next edition, including the logistical requirements involved in staging an international event of its scale. “As we look ahead to our return to Historic Jeddah, the Red Sea Film Foundation’s work continues year-round through its programs, initiatives and support for filmmakers and the wider film community,” the organization said on social media. The sixth edition was originally expected to take place in December 2026, although the foundation did not provide a specific new date for the 2027 festival. The event has become a major fixture on the international film calendar, bringing filmmakers, actors and industry professionals to Saudi Arabia for screenings, premieres and industry programs.