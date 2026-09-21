Saudi Arabia is emerging as a prominent global destination for project investment, attracting international participants at events like the Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh.

The country benefits from a strategic advantage, with a clear vision and long-term leadership priorities guiding its project development initiatives.

RIYADH: International participants at the Global Project Management Forum, or GPMF, in Riyadh affirmed that Saudi Arabia has become an attractive global destination for investment in the project sector. Bruno Morganti, CEO of Mantegora, said: “Saudi Arabia has a strategic advantage that many countries lack: a clear vision guiding the country’s trajectory.” He added: “Projects in Saudi Arabia are taking shape within a massive portfolio based on a clear vision and long-term leadership priorities,” Al-Eqtisadiah reported. He further said: “When I think about projects, I cannot think of a better place than Saudi Arabia at the moment.” Investment opportunities and business partnershipsBrazilian businessman Helio Costa said the Kingdom offers strong investment opportunities on the global stage. He added that the opportunities include financial returns and building business partnerships, noting that he began working in Saudi Arabia three years ago. Costa’s business activities focus on development, training, and consulting, alongside the expansion of economic activity across various sectors. “The country is witnessing rapid growth across multiple sectors, with clear enthusiasm for growth and development,” Costa said. He added that “the available opportunities enable companies to provide added value and contribute to the development of the national economy.” Project momentum boosts Saudi Arabia’s appealThe comments come amid growing momentum in Vision 2030 projects, which have increased demand for project management services. Major initiatives have expanded the presence of global companies and investors in the Saudi market. Economic developments have also supported the growth of the project management ecosystem and increased the importance of execution efficiency and portfolio and program management. These transformations are strengthening the Kingdom’s position as an international platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge in project management. Forum discusses next generation of project managementThe GPMF 2026 opened in Riyadh under the theme “Next-Gen PM,” with its fifth edition focusing on “The Next Generation of Project Management: People, Processes and Technology.” The three-day forum brings together leaders, decision-makers, experts, specialists and practitioners from around the world to explore key shifts in business environments and share global experiences and best practices in project management. The event also focuses on knowledge and experience sharing, improving project execution efficiency, and maximizing projects’ economic and development impact. Platform for expertise and institutional innovationThe conference targets professionals in the public and private sectors, executives, and project, program, and portfolio managers. The forum also caters to engineering and consulting firms, entrepreneurs, young professionals and others interested in project management. The summit comes as Saudi Arabia’s project management ecosystem continues to evolve, supporting the delivery of development projects and initiatives across the Kingdom. It also seeks to improve execution efficiency and strengthen the nation’s position as an international hub for knowledge and expertise in the sector.