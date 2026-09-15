RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 96.84 points, or 0.89 percent, on Tuesday to close at 10,781.62. Trading turnover reached SR4.62 billion ($1.23 billion), with about 229.5 million shares changing hands. The session ended with 26 stocks advancing and 238 declining. The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dropped 122.09 points, or 0.57 percent, to 21,378.82. The index recorded 21 gainers and 50 decliners. The MT30 fell 10.04 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 1,450.09. Movers Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef, was the session’s strongest performer, rising 3.89 percent to SR133.40. Armah Sports gained 3.27 percent to SR71.10, while Americana Restaurants advanced 1.66 percent to SR2.45. Arab National Bank increased 1.56 percent to SR23.40, while Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance added 1.54 percent to close at SR164.50. Liva Insurance was the day’s biggest decliner, falling 6.25 percent to SR13.96. Amana Cooperative Insurance dropped 4.92 percent to SR6.96. Bawan Co. and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. each declined 4.79 percent, closing at SR34.60 and SR15.11, respectively. Tamkeen Human Resources lost 4.77 percent to end the session at SR45.90. Announcements On the announcements front, ADES Holding Co. completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Saudi Arabian Saipem Ltd. through its indirectly owned subsidiary, ADES Saudi Ltd. The transaction, valued at approximately SR1.07 billion plus customary closing adjustments, includes three premium jackup rigs and two leased premium jackups. ADES said all conditions required under the sale and purchase agreement had been satisfied. ADES closed 3.47 percent lower at SR16.95. Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, announced an interim cash dividend of SR159.8 million for the first half of 2026. The dividend amounts to SR5 per share, with eligibility set for Sept. 17 and distribution scheduled for Oct. 7. SADAFCO’s share price increased 0.64 percent to close at SR204. Riyadh Cables Group Co. approved an interim first-half dividend of SR337.4 million, equivalent to SR2.25 per share. Shareholders registered by Sept. 21 will be eligible, with payment scheduled for Oct. 5. Riyadh Cables’ share price dropped 1.85 percent to SR106.