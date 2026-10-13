- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.
- UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
DUBAI: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia during a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday.
During a phone call, the Emirati minister condemned Houthi attacks on the King Khaled International Airport, reiterating his country's support for any measures Saudi Arabia would take to ensure its safety, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.