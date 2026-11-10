ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump has nominated Natalie Baker, the American chargé d’affaires in Islamabad, as the next ambassador to Pakistan, the White House said on Monday, as the two countries expand diplomatic engagement on trade, investment and regional security.

The nomination comes amid improving relations between Washington and Islamabad, with Pakistan playing a diplomatic role in efforts to resolve the US-Iran conflict and both countries pursuing closer economic cooperation. Baker, who already heads the US mission in Islamabad, has been involved in discussions with Pakistani officials on trade negotiations, investment opportunities and regional developments.

“Natalie Baker, of Texas, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the White House said in a statement.

Baker’s nomination has been sent to the US Senate for consideration and will require confirmation before she can formally assume the post.

Baker has served as chargé d’affaires since January 2025, after joining the US Embassy in Islamabad as deputy chief of mission in August 2024. She took over leadership of the mission following the departure of Ambassador Donald Blome, who was the last Senate-confirmed American ambassador to Pakistan.

Her nomination is expected to provide continuity in US diplomatic engagement with Pakistan at a time when relations have gained momentum following a period of tensions over security, trade and regional policies.

Baker holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University. She is also a graduate of the US National War College.