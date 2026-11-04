ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday a trilateral defense agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye was discussed during high-level talks in Tehran last month, alongside efforts to reduce Middle East tensions and strengthen regional cooperation.

The disclosure follows an October 26 meeting between Iranian leaders and senior officials from the three countries, which signed the Makkah defense pact in August. The talks took place as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi Arabia raised fears of a wider regional conflict, while tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate.

Pakistan has been involved in diplomatic efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran, with regional hostilities disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and pushing up global energy prices. The Tehran meeting was intended to open channels for dialogue and prevent further military escalation.

“Very positive discussions took place there, not only on reducing tensions in the region, but also on our trilateral agreement involving Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” Sharif said in his opening remarks to federal cabinet. “In that regard as well, discussions were also held in Tehran in a very positive atmosphere on how we could enhance mutual cooperation in the region.”

The October 26 talks brought together Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin with senior Iranian officials.

The meeting marked the first high-level engagement between Iran and all three members of the defense pact since the regional conflict spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The four countries subsequently agreed to continue discussions on regional peace and security.

Sharif did not provide details of what was discussed about the agreement in Tehran.

The prime minister also linked regional instability to rising energy costs, saying international oil prices had soared and Pakistan was working to protect consumers from the impact.

He said the government had prevented a Rs15-per-liter increase in petrol prices last Friday by asking domestic oil refineries to share profits generated during the period of elevated international prices rather than passing the additional burden on to consumers.

Sharif said Pakistan’s fuel subsidy program had benefited around 15 million people, with approximately Rs28 billion ($101 million) spent, and would continue until the end of December.

He said the government was also holding frequent meetings to secure adequate supplies of liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and other fuels during the winter months, amid continued uncertainty in regional energy markets.