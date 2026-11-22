ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are expected to hold talks in Islamabad on Nov. 26-27 to review progress on their trilateral defense pact, a senior Pakistani official familiar with the matter confirmed to Arab News on Sunday, as the three countries work to establish mechanisms for implementing the agreement.

The meeting will bring together representatives of the three countries under the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, signed on Aug. 7 in Saudi Arabia, which commits them to treating an armed attack on any one member as an attack on all three.

Asked whether the meeting would take place on Nov. 26 and 27, the senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “Yes.”

The confirmation follows an announcement by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that the agreement’s top-level security committee would convene in Islamabad before the end of November.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office subsequently said the three countries had agreed to meet, although the dates, program and detailed agenda had not been finalized at the time.

“The meeting will provide an opportunity to review progress under the agreement, strengthen institutional coordination — because you are aware that it’s in the process of evolution still — and discuss matters of mutual interest,” Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said at his weekly media briefing on Friday.

The planned talks come amid heightened regional security concerns and efforts by Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara to deepen defense cooperation and develop institutional arrangements for responding to shared threats.

The Foreign Office has emphasized that the pact is defensive and is not aimed at any other country.

“The agreement is defensive in nature,” Khan told journalists. “It is not directed against any country. We have been repeating this. Pakistan remains fully committed to this agreement.”