ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye will meet again this month to advance work on their joint defense alliance, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday, adding that Germany was likely to host a separate meeting on regional security in November.

The three countries signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, allowing them to treat an armed attack on one member as an attack on all three. The alliance held emergency talks in Riyadh in October after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“Hopefully, in the coming days, specifically in November, we will hold another meeting to further the institutionalization of the Makkah security alliance,” Fidan said at a news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani.

At their first committee meeting in Istanbul in August, the three countries agreed to establish a permanent secretariat in Saudi Arabia. At the Oct. 5 meeting in Riyadh, the committee named Pakistan’s retired Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term.

The separate meeting expected in Germany would be the second between the Regional Four — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt — and their counterparts from Germany, France, Britain and Italy.

The eight countries first met in Istanbul on Oct. 23 for diplomatic talks on conflicts affecting the Middle East and security along major shipping routes.

In Istanbul, the ministers discussed the US-Israeli war with Iran, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s government, and threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab. They agreed to keep meeting to help prevent conflicts and pursue negotiated settlements.

The ongoing Mideast war began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. Iran retaliated with strikes across the Gulf and closed the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil and gas shipments and driving up global energy prices.

Pakistan helped broker a June agreement that briefly halted fighting between Washington and Tehran and set out steps to reopen the strait. The truce broke down, with each side accusing the other of violating it. US and Iranian forces exchanged fire again on Tuesday as Pakistan and Qatar continued efforts to revive the ceasefire.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that Washington had yet to respond to Tehran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran wants the US naval blockade of its ports lifted, while Washington wants verifiable commitments on Tehran’s nuclear program from the outset.

In Yemen, Saudi-backed government forces sent reinforcements to an area near the southern port city of Aden on Tuesday in anticipation of a possible offensive by the Iran-backed Houthis, Yemeni military officials told The Associated Press. Pakistan has said its role under the Makkah pact is strictly defensive, while Türkiye has ruled out sending troops into Yemen to fight the Houthis.

With additional inputs from Reuters