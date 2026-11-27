ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye concluded talks in Islamabad on Friday on the implementation of their Makkah defense pact, a Pakistani Foreign Office official told Arab News, confirming that a joint statement would be issued.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye signed the agreement in Makkah on Aug. 7 amid heightened regional tensions over the US-Israeli war against Iran. The pact commits them to treating an armed attack on any one of the three countries as an attack on all.

“Talks have ended,” the Foreign Office official told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

Asked whether a joint statement would be issued, the official said: “Yes, but time is not yet known.”

The meeting was originally scheduled for Nov. 27-28 and was expected to focus on how the three countries would put their mutual defense pledge into practice.

Türkiye completed ratification on Friday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally approved the agreement, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

The Saudi and Turkish foreign ministers were expected to attend the meeting, though the official did not provide details of the participants or the outcome of the talks.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told AFP on Wednesday the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis would be among the issues discussed.

At their first committee meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31, the three countries agreed to establish a permanent secretariat in Riyadh and pursue joint development and production of defense technology.

At emergency talks in Riyadh on Oct. 5, the committee condemned attacks targeting Saudi cities and civilian facilities and confirmed retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term.

Islamabad police imposed temporary traffic restrictions to accommodate the foreign delegations. Heavy vehicles were barred from entering Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi via the motorway and Grand Trunk Road until 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The Faizabad Bus Terminal and part of the capital’s bus network were also affected, while two hiking trails in the Margalla Hills were closed on Friday.

Most roads in Islamabad remained open to regular traffic on Friday, while police sealed off the Red Zone, which houses Parliament, the Supreme Court, federal ministries and foreign diplomatic missions. The government directed ministries and other federal offices in the area to work remotely for the day.