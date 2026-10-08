ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected an international media report claiming that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft were being used against Yemen’s Houthis under Islamabad’s trilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, describing it as “fake and fabricated.”

Pakistan’s information ministry shared a screenshot of the Oct. 7 report on X that cited an unnamed source as saying that PAF fighter jets were being used in strikes against the Houthi militia, amid its escalating conflict with Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan has a bilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia, which was signed in Sept. last year. Islamabad signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement together with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in Aug. Both pacts treat an attack on one member as an act on all.

However, the Pakistani information ministry on Thursday denied the deployment of PAF aircraft against the Houthis, urging international media to avoid “speculative reporting.”

“NYT above referred story attributing employment of PAF aircraft against Houthis is fake and fabricated,” the ministry said on X.

“International Media houses are again asked to avoid speculative reporting with regards to employment of Pakistan’s Military Forces under Makkah Joint Defense Agreement,” it said.

“Details of any employment, if necessary will be given by concerned authorities.”

Pakistan has long provided ​military support to Saudi Arabia, including training and ​advisory deployments, while Riyadh has repeatedly stepped in to support Islamabad financially during periods of economic stress.

A Pakistani military spokesman this week confirmed the presence of Pakistani troops in Saudi Arabia as part of the recently signed trilateral defense alliance.

“I can confirm that we, the forces of Pakistan, are already there [in the Kingdom]. That I can assure you,” Pakistan’s Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in an interview with CNN.

“Yeah, Pakistani troops have been there for decades, in multiple capabilities. They have been there for decades in Saudi Arabia,” he said, when asked if Pakistani military personnel were deployed in the Kingdom under the Makkah defense pact.

Chaudhry said the trilateral defense alliance was not something that had come out of a “vacuum.”

“There is a sustained diplomatic, political, military and people-to-people relationship between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye,” he said.

“So I can share with you that the Pakistani forces, in multiple capabilities and domains, are already there [in the Kingdom].”