ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has proposed a new strategic communications agreement with Türkiye and a joint working group to counter misinformation and emerging digital threats, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday, calling for closer institutional cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan and Türkiye maintain close political, defense and cultural ties and have sought to expand cooperation in media and communications. The two countries signed agreements covering media, public relations and strategic communications in February 2025.

“We need institutional mechanisms between the two countries in order to strengthen our strategic communication,” Tarar said at a forum in Islamabad organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Türkiye’s Presidency’s Directorate of Communications.

“And we need to have a new agreement.”

Tarar said the proposed agreement should be technology-driven and fact-based, calling for closer cooperation between Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.

He also proposed a joint working group involving government officials, academics, think tanks and other stakeholders.

The minister said the proposal followed discussions with Burhanettin Duran, head of Türkiye’s presidential communications directorate, during the COP31 climate summit in Antalya earlier this month.

He said those discussions had resulted in a visit to Islamabad by Ferhat Pirinççi, deputy head of Türkiye’s communications directorate.

The delegation also met Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Wednesday to discuss closer cooperation in strategic communications and countering disinformation.

The Islamabad forum focused on regional security challenges, including militancy, cyber threats, information security and the impact of geopolitical tensions across South Asia, the Middle East and Eurasia.