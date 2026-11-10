ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will urge world leaders to increase climate financing for developing countries when he addresses the COP31 summit in Türkiye on Wednesday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said, as Islamabad seeks greater international support to tackle climate-related disasters and accelerate its transition to clean energy.

The visit comes as Pakistan faces mounting climate challenges, including devastating floods, extreme heat and water insecurity, despite contributing only a small share of global greenhouse gas emissions. The country has repeatedly called for wealthier nations to provide more accessible financing to help vulnerable economies adapt to climate change without adding to their debt burdens.

“He will also call for predictable, adequate and accessible climate finance for developing countries to strengthen their resilience and pursue sustainable development,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sharif is scheduled to depart for Antalya today and attend the leaders’ summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP31.

The prime minister will highlight Pakistan’s efforts to expand solar power and other renewable energy sources as part of its transition toward a cleaner economy, according to the statement.

He will also outline measures to strengthen disaster preparedness and early-warning systems, which have become increasingly important as the country faces recurring floods and extreme weather events.

Pakistan suffered devastating floods in 2022 that affected 33 million people and caused more than $30 billion in damage and economic losses, according to a joint assessment by the government and international development partners, including the World Bank.

The country has since faced further climate-related disasters, including severe monsoon flooding in 2025, which caused widespread displacement and billions of dollars in damage, according to a World Bank assessment published this year.

The COP31 conference, taking place in Antalya from November 9-20, comes amid growing pressure on governments to turn climate commitments into concrete action and mobilize funding for countries struggling to adapt to rising temperatures and extreme weather.

Climate finance remains a major point of contention in international negotiations, with developing countries arguing that existing commitments fall short of their needs and that financing mechanisms often leave vulnerable nations facing additional debt.

Sharif will also attend a high-level roundtable convened by the COP31 presidency and hold bilateral meetings with Turkish leaders and other heads of government, the foreign ministry said.

The leaders’ summit, scheduled for November 11-12, will bring together heads of state and government to discuss accelerating climate action, clean energy investment, resilience and access to financing.

The foreign ministry said Sharif’s participation would reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to international cooperation on climate change and provide an opportunity to advocate stronger support for countries facing disproportionate climate risks.