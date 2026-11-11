ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the COP31 leaders’ summit in Türkiye today, Wednesday, to seek stronger global climate action and increased financial support for vulnerable developing countries, his office said a day earlier, as Pakistan seeks international assistance to tackle worsening climate-related disasters.

Sharif arrived in Antalya on Tuesday to attend the summit, which brings together world leaders to discuss climate financing, clean energy and measures to help countries adapt to rising temperatures and extreme weather. Pakistan has repeatedly called for greater financial support, arguing that it faces disproportionate climate risks despite contributing little to global greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Prime Minister will address the COP31 Antalya Leaders’ Summit, highlighting Pakistan’s climate priorities and emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced global climate action and strengthened international cooperation to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, in accordance with established principles,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Sharif will also address a high-level dialogue on clean energy transition and electrification titled “35 by 35: Powering the Future,” and hold bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other world leaders attending the summit.

Pakistan suffered devastating floods in 2022 that affected 33 million people and caused more than $30 billion in damage and economic losses, according to a joint assessment by the government and international development partners.

The country has since faced further climate-related disasters, including widespread monsoon flooding in 2025, adding to pressure on authorities to strengthen disaster preparedness and secure international financing.

The COP31 conference began on November 9 and will run through November 20, with a two-day leaders’ summit scheduled for November 11-12

The Prime Minister’s Office said Pakistan has established a pavilion at COP31 that will host 54 events covering various climate-related themes.

Pakistan has played an active role in international climate negotiations, including efforts that contributed to the establishment of a fund for climate-related loss and damage at COP27 in 2022.