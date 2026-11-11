ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined world leaders at the COP31 climate summit in Türkiye on Wednesday, where he is expected to call for stronger global action against climate change and greater international cooperation to help vulnerable countries confront increasingly destructive natural disasters.

Pakistan has repeatedly sought greater international climate financing, arguing that it faces disproportionate risks from floods, extreme heat and other weather-related disasters despite contributing relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions. The summit comes as developing countries press wealthier nations to deliver financial support for adaptation and recovery.

Sharif was welcomed on arrival at the summit venue in Antalya by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, according to a report shared by the Prime Minister’s Office. He later joined other participating leaders for a group photograph before the formal proceedings began.

“The Prime Minister will address the COP31 Antalya Leaders’ Summit, highlighting Pakistan’s climate priorities and emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced global climate action and strengthened international cooperation to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, in accordance with established principles,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Sharif is expected to highlight Pakistan’s efforts to accelerate solar energy adoption, expand renewable energy capacity and strengthen disaster preparedness and early-warning systems as part of its transition toward a cleaner and more resilient economy.

He is also scheduled to participate in a high-level roundtable convened by the COP31 presidency and hold bilateral meetings with Turkish leaders and other heads of state and government attending the summit.

His visit follows devastating floods in Pakistan in 2022 that affected 33 million people and caused more than $30 billion in damage and economic losses, according to a joint assessment by the government and international development partners.

The country has since faced further climate-related disasters, including widespread monsoon flooding in 2025, adding to pressure on authorities to strengthen disaster preparedness and secure international financing.

The COP31 conference began on November 9 and will run through November 20, with the leaders’ summit scheduled for November 11-12.

Pakistan has established a pavilion at the conference that will host 54 events covering various climate-related themes, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Pakistan has played an active role in international climate negotiations, including efforts that contributed to the establishment of a fund for climate-related loss and damage at COP27 in 2022.