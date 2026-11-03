ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s religious affairs minister said on Tuesday Islamabad’s trilateral defense accord signed with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye this year reflected the aspirations of the Pakistani people, praising the Kingdom for standing by his country in difficult times.

The comments by Sardar Muhammad Yousaf were made during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy in Islamabad, at which the two figures discussed relations between the brotherly countries. Yousaf congratulated Albugamy on his appointment to Pakistan.

Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia signed the trilateral defense pact in Makkah in Aug., amid heightened regional tensions. The agreement stipulates that an attack against any one of the three countries will be considered an attack against all three.

The defense pact was signed at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East due to the United States-Iran war. The US has conducted on-off strikes against Iran since Feb., while Iran has targeted US interest as well as energy and civilian infrastructure in regional countries.

“Saudi Arabia had stood by Pakistan like an elder brother in difficult times,” Yousaf was quoted as saying by his ministry. “The Makkah Accord reflected the sentiments of the people and that Pakistan’s bond with the Haramain Sharifain [Two Holy Mosques] would remain eternal.”

The minister praised the Saudi government for its exemplary measures to enhance Hajj arrangements and expressed hope that Albugamy’s appointment would further strengthen the longstanding fraternal relations between both countries.

Albugamy appreciated the hospitality of the Pakistani people and said that the Saudi leadership attached special importance to the service of the Two Holy Mosques, according to the Pakistani religious affairs ministry.

He also said that a focal person was being designated to facilitate the provision of faster and improved services to Umrah visitors.

“The meeting reaffirmed the resolve to further consolidate the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and strengthen cooperation in religious affairs,” the Pakistani ministry added.