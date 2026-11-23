ISLAMABAD: Malaysia and Pakistan discussed three-way defense cooperation with Türkiye, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on X on Monday, as Pakistan’s military said its defense chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, visited Malaysia to strengthen bilateral military ties.

Pakistan and Malaysia already hold joint military exercises and regular talks between their defense ministries. Last month, their armies held a two-week counterterrorism exercise in Pakistan, the fourth in the series. Their defense ministries also met in Rawalpindi in October and discussed cooperation on defense technology, joint ventures and technology transfer.

Pakistan and Türkiye signed a separate mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia in August. The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement treats an armed attack on one member as an attack on all three. Ankara has said other countries could join under the agreement, while Islamabad said in September that the founding members were focused on setting up the alliance before considering expansion. Anwar’s post did not say Malaysia was seeking to join the pact.

“Malaysia and Pakistan also share a commitment to strengthening cooperation in defense and security, including through trilateral cooperation with Türkiye, as well as exploring opportunities for collaboration in maritime security and counterterrorism efforts,” Anwar wrote on X.

He said his meeting with Munir covered efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East, protect global shipping and prioritize dialogue and restraint in addressing border tensions. He did not identify a specific border dispute.

Pakistan’s military said Munir met Anwar in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional security. Its statement did not mention Türkiye.

“Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral defense ties through regular high-level exchanges, enhanced military cooperation and sustained dialogue on regional and international security issues,” the military said.

Munir also met Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin in Kuala Lumpur to discuss closer cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces, the military said. Neither side announced a new defense agreement during the visit.