ISLAMABAD: Iran’s security chief described talks with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye as “very good,” saying a new atmosphere was emerging in the region, even as Saudi Arabia reported fresh Houthi missile and drone launches toward the Kingdom on Tuesday.

The talks come amid fears of renewed large-scale fighting between Iran and the United States and Israel. Their war began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, and its effects have spread across the region. Iranian attacks have hit infrastructure in Gulf countries while disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has raised energy costs. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy facilities.

Amid fears of a widening conflict, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran for the first joint meeting between Iran and the three members of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement.

“Very good discussions took place between us,” Rezaei told Iranian state television after Monday’s meeting. “I feel that a new atmosphere is emerging in the region… I sensed a very positive atmosphere in the discussions among the gentlemen.”

The four countries agreed to continue dialogue to strengthen cooperation on regional peace and security, according to a joint statement. It announced no specific measures and gave no date for another meeting.

Rezaei said regional security “should be achieved by the countries themselves, and that we must prevent any kind of foreign intervention.”

“All three of them [Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabua] believed that if we four countries come together, many of the problems in the region will be solved,” the Iranian official said.

“I hope, God willing, that this will be the beginning of a real transformation, a real practical action between these four countries, which, God willing, we can do.”

Rezaei said the talks had also addressed Israeli actions in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank.

Saudi Arabia said the delegations sought “ways to de-escalate tensions, enhance regional security and promote its stability.” The three visiting delegations also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who expressed support for understandings that would strengthen regional unity.

The Makkah defense pact, signed in August by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye, treats an armed attack on one member as an attack on all three. Its signatories describe it as a defensive agreement.

Pakistan has separately worked with Qatar to mediate between Washington and Tehran. An interim agreement brokered in June was intended to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and begin negotiations on a broader settlement addressing Iran’s nuclear program, but quickly unraveled as attacks resumed.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said early Tuesday it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched toward the Kingdom’s Eastern Region and four drones directed at its Southern Region.

Saudi Civil Defense issued warnings for the Eastern Region and Kharj governorate before saying the danger had passed.

With additional inputs from AFP