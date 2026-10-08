No specific date has been set for launching any offensive against Iran, pending a decision from President Donald Trump

There is speculation that military action could occur before the upcoming US midterm elections and the Israeli elections

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington would not attack on Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, following earlier reports that the Pentagon had ordered preparations for a possible resumption of large-scale military operations against Tehran. “We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote in ‌a post ‌on Truth Social. ​He said ‌the ⁠US ​blockade of ⁠Iranian ports remains in effect and that oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. “We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections ⁠to be held in the ‌United States ‌on November 3rd,” Trump said. Earlier on Thursday, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, quoting senior American officials, that the Pentagon has directed the US military’s Central Command a few days ago to complete preparations for the resumption of large-scale combat operations against Iran. The directive did not include a specific date for launching the offensive, and Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to resume the fighting, Ravid said in his report for Israeli broadcaster N12. American and Israeli sources said this could happen before the US midterm elections, and perhaps even before the Israeli elections, which will be held a week earlier. If extensive combat operations are resumed, they are expected to include massive bombings of energy, infrastructure, and nuclear targets in Iran, Ravid said, quoting sources familiar with the matter. The ​US ‌and Israel launched strikes on Iran ‌in February and the war — and its $3 billion monthly price tag — has become a key issue on the US campaign ‌trail. Trump has repeatedly said he expected oil prices to ⁠drop sharply ⁠after the elections, but high gas prices and the Iran war are weighing heavily on Republican candidates and threatening their congressional majority. Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global ​energy shipping ​route. Trump rejected Tehran’s latest offer.