Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has ordered an investigation into a deadly airstrike

An Egyptian airstrike on the Sudanese border reportedly killed 72 miners

KHARTOUM: Sudan army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Monday ordered an investigation into what he described as a “painful incident” involving Sudanese miners. The announcement came a day after a rights group said an Egyptian airstrike on an area on the Sudanese border with Egypt had killed 72 people. A statement from the Transitional Sovereignty Council, headed by Burhan, said he had formed a fact-finding committee comprising prosecutors, judicial officials and security representatives “to investigate the circumstances of the incident” and report its findings