Omani Navy evacuated 25 crew members from a Panamanian-flagged vessel

The vessel caught fire 1.6 nautical miles off Musandam

The Omani Maritime Security Center announced today, Friday, that the Omani Navy evacuated 25 crew members from a Panamanian-flagged commercial vessel after it was targeted and caught fire 1.6 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam. The center clarified that the navy, in coordination with it, carried out the evacuation operation and provided the necessary medical care to the crew, without providing further details.