EU foreign ministers to discuss enhancing relationship with Syria.

The meeting will focus on investments and reforms in Syria

BRUSSELS: Foreign ​ministers of the European Union’s 27 member states ‌have ‌agreed ​to ‌move ⁠ahead ​with an EU-Syria ⁠association agreement, EU foreign ⁠policy chief ‌Kaja Kallas ‌said ​on ‌Monday. An ‌association agreement usually paves the ‌way for closer trade ties ⁠and ⁠economic and political cooperation. “We really see that Syria needs a lot of investments, to build up institutions and ‌its ‌reforms,” Kaja Kallas ‌told reporters ahead of ‌a monthly foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. “On the European side we ‌want to see Syrian refugees return but they need conditions to return. There’s a lot we can do together because the stability of Syria is in our interest and the interest of region.”