- EU foreign ministers to discuss enhancing relationship with Syria.
- The meeting will focus on investments and reforms in Syria
BRUSSELS: Foreign ministers of the European Union’s 27 member states have agreed to move ahead with an EU-Syria association agreement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday. An association agreement usually paves the way for closer trade ties and economic and political cooperation. “We really see that Syria needs a lot of investments, to build up institutions and its reforms,” Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a monthly foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. “On the European side we want to see Syrian refugees return but they need conditions to return. There’s a lot we can do together because the stability of Syria is in our interest and the interest of region.”