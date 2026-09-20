CIA Director John Ratcliffe had a meeting with Egyptian President Sisi in Cairo.

The discussions included wars in Iran, Gaza, and Sudan.

Cairo: US Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Sunday in a rare visit to Cairo, as the United States warned of rapid escalation in the Middle East war. Sisi’s office said the meeting, attended by Egypt’s spy chief Hassan Rashad, discussed the wars in Iran, the Gaza Strip and Sudan, as well as attacks on Gulf countries and threats to maritime security. Sisi stressed “the paramount importance of settling regional crises through political and diplomatic tracks,” according to a presidency statement. It comes after the US State Department warned Americans against travel to the region, as hostilities rage between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis. “This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly,” it warned. The violence has already disrupted air and marine traffic, as well as energy exports, pushing global oil prices past $100 a barrel. Ratcliffe’s visit comes days after de facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Sisi in Cairo. The pair urged safe and secure maritime navigation through Bab al-Mandab, after the Houthis seized the Yemeni coast in a lightning offensive. US media last week reported Washington refused a Saudi request to strike the Houthis. Washington then approved a $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to the kingdom to help Riyadh “deter current and future threats”, the US State Department said. Cairo is a key US ally in the region and one of the top recipients of US military aid. It has repeatedly positioned itself as a stabilising force in a turbulent region, keeping open lines of communication with rival sides, including Israel, Hamas and Iran. Sisi’s office said Ratcliffe on Sunday “lauded Egypt’s pivotal role in supporting efforts aimed at reaching peaceful, comprehensive settlements to regional crises”.